OSBI: Man Shoots, Kills 6-Year-Old Before Turning Gun On Himself In Choctaw County

By: News 9, News On 6

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is assisting Choctaw County deputies in a murder-suicide investigation.

The Choctaw County Sheriff's Office said it received several 911 calls regarding a Monday morning shooting along State Highway 147, located approximately six miles north of U.S. Route 70, in Choctaw County.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw a man shoot a woman and a 6-year-old boy before turning the gun on himself just after 7:30 a.m. The shooter and the boy died at the scene.

The incident drew law enforcement responses from entities such as the aforementioned OSBI, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Hugo Police Department, Choctaw Tribal Police and others.

Authorities identified the shooter as 22-year-old Spencer Laine Dillishaw.

The woman, identified as 26-year-old Ragina Vargus Dillishaw, was taken to a hospital in Paris, Texas for surgery. Investigators said she is expected to survive.

The identity of the child has not been released.

An 8-month-child of the Dillishaws was located safely and is in the care of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. A separate child belonging to Ragina is currently safe with family members who reside in Texas.

The OSBI said its investigation is still ongoing.