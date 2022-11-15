OCSO Searching For 'Porch Pirate' After Attempted Package Theft

Tuesday, November 15th 2022, 9:16 am
Oklahomans need to be on the lookout for porch pirates, according to law enforcement officials.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a woman spotted near Luther Road snatching a package.
The intended recipient of the package caught her in the act, and said she then dropped the package and ran to their vehicle where a driver was waiting to pick her up.
Deputies said if you can, to install security cameras or ask neighbors to keep an eye on your home while you are away.
