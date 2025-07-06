From Nuisance to Danger: VPO against Northeast OKC Resident Ignored?

Residents in a northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood are fed up with what they are calling a nuisance. One woman said she walks to her mailbox with a shotgun for safety.

By: Jennifer Pierce

What started as a nuisance for some has turned into a danger. Crystle Taylor was granted a victim’s protective order against her neighbor after he allegedly threatened her life.

Taylor said the problems started early this year with neglected dogs.

“The dogs were abused when they came out,” said Crystle Taylor, has VPO on neighbor. “They were covered in pee and poop, feces.”

Taylor said she started noticing the animals left outside around the time her neighbor's son moved in next door. Taylor said the man started threatening her when she reported the animal abuse to authorities.

“He said he was going to kick my ass before he killed me,” said Taylor. “And he was going to do it at a time he thought was right.”

Due to the threats, an Oklahoma Couty judge granted Taylor a victim's protective order in March. Since that time Taylor has called police three times claiming the man violated the VPO.

“He drove by and stuck a gun out the window on the passenger side,” said Taylor.

Taylor keeps all her paperwork in a folder and even has body camera video from one of the responding Oklahoma City officers that she gave to News 9.

However, the neighbor has never been arrested or charged for violating the VPO.

Oklahoma City police officials said they have investigated each incident and turned their paperwork over to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office, but the DA declined to file charges.

The Taylors are worried the man will escalate in his threats if authorities do not step in.

“We’d like to see a bad person get what’s due,” said Darrin Taylor, victim’s husband.

The VPO is in full effect through September 25th, that is when Taylor and her neighbor go back to court.

We did reach out to the DA's office last week for comment on why charges were not filed. We have not received a response due the holiday.



