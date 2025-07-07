Tips to protect yourself from digital scams

By: Stephanie Maniche

As cybercriminals continue to find ways to tap into your phones and computers, it is always a good idea to make sure you are staying safe with your digital habits. What types of scams are most common? Romance scams where people create fake profiles on social media, dating apps and online platforms. Text messages saying you have past due pikepass toll How to protect yourself Install software updates to protect against threats Use strong locks and authentications like fingerprints, facial recognition and difficult passwords. Verify the developers on apps seeing how many downloads they have. Checking reviews is also helpful If you are using public Wi-Fi, limit your browsing to basic web surfing. Do not access personal information like your bank account on public Wi-Fi. Be careful clicking on unfamiliar links How impactful has this been US Cellular says people have received about 18.9 billion robocalls in 2025. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported consumers lost 12.5 billion in fraud in 2024 with scams initiated through text messages responsible for 470 million in losses.