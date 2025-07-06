Man hospitalized after stabbing at northeast Oklahoma City convenience store

Sunday, July 6th 2025, 9:52 am
Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a convenience store near Northeast 13th Street and Lottie Avenue around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. Officers say that when they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the neck.
Authorities say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
No suspect information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
July 7th, 2025