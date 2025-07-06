Man hospitalized after stabbing at northeast Oklahoma City convenience store

A man is recovering after being stabbed in the neck at a northeast Oklahoma City convenience store, police say.

Sunday, July 6th 2025, 9:52 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a convenience store near Northeast 13th Street and Lottie Avenue around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. Officers say that when they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the neck.

Authorities say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No suspect information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

