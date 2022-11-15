AAA Warns Drivers Of Deer Rutting Season

By: Natalie Cruz

Oklahoma is entering the peak time for deer breeding season, a dangerous time of the year for drivers, according to the American Automobile Association.

From October through the end of December, drivers have a high-risk of encountering deer. AAA reported 836 deer related crashes last year, five of which were fatal.

"Have your hands on the steering wheel, keep your seatbelt on, if you see deer coming sound the alarm with your horn and do not veer off," AAA spokesperson Leslie Gamble said. "Stay in your lane, braking and controlling your vehicle as much as possible."

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported two deaths out of Pittsburgh County last week due to deer related crashes.