Free Course At Spencer Film Studio Preparing Oklahomans For Industry

-

As the film industry continues to grow in Oklahoma, local studios are helping give residents in the area the tools to succeed in the film industry. This weekend low-income residents got the chance to attend a free four-day course at Green Pastures Studio giving them the basic understanding of a production assistant position.

This class, called 'Work Ready,' was made possible by the Oklahoma Film and TV academy, Green Pastures and Metafund. Students learned everything from correctly filling out paperwork to learning the correct verbiage and lingo to fit in on a film set.

Amy Janes is one of the Co-Founders of Green Pastures and OFTA and says one of the things people may not realize before this course is that most people have more experience than they may think.

"I promise you whatever job you have done in the past, there's a place for you in the film industry," said Janes.

She said the Work Ready course is all about giving students the tools and confidence to step onto a film set. Shane Phillips with Workforce Oklahoma said he hopes this kind of training will help build the workforce in the state.

"There's a lot of opportunity in the film industry in Oklahoma right now. It is an emerging industry that has a lot of growth," said Phillips.

Phillips said this training is a great way for people interested in the film industry to get their foot in the door.

"We think that this is a great way for some of our students to be able to transfer some of their skills from other industries," said Phillips.

We spoke with some of the students in the class about their reasons for attending. Terrence Bias said he has high hopes for his career in the field.

"I would love, love to be an actor myself, but I know that's very difficult, and you have to start with something small first."

He said everything he learned in this course and the basics about being a production assistant will hopefully help him work his way up.

"We've been able to get a lot of folks in the door who have always dreamed of being in the film industry but didn't have access," said Janes.

Amy Janes helped create Green Pastures Studio, with at least eight different sets, all of the technology needed, and opportunities for students to get hands-on experience as they’re learning the ropes.

"The importance of giving them an opportunity to mess up in a safe environment is essential," said Janes.

Janes said the students get the opportunity to work on the sets at Green Pasture.

"So that when they can take that experience into paramount or a local film, they can have the confidence to be successful," said Janes.



