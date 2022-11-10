OHP Responds To Injury Crash In Woods County

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash that happened at around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday approximately ten miles southeast of Hopeton.

According to OHP, a vehicle driven by Howard Selvey, which was reported stolen, was being chased by Major County Deputy Anthony Robinson on County Road 500.

During the pursuit, the vehicle driven by Selvey went through a "T" intersection and drove into a ditch, then a field, where the vehicle rolled over, OHP said.

Selvey was flown to a hospital in Fairview in critical condition with internal injuries to the head and neck.



