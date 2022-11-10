OHP Responds To Injury Crash In Woods County


Thursday, November 10th 2022, 5:13 am

By: News 9


HOPETON, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash that happened at around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday approximately ten miles southeast of Hopeton.

According to OHP,  a vehicle driven by Howard Selvey, which was reported stolen, was being chased by Major County Deputy Anthony Robinson on County Road 500.

During the pursuit, the vehicle driven by Selvey went through a "T" intersection and drove into a ditch, then a field, where the vehicle rolled over, OHP said.

Selvey was flown to a hospital in Fairview in critical condition with internal injuries to the head and neck.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 10th, 2022

November 3rd, 2022

August 1st, 2022

July 25th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 11th, 2022

November 11th, 2022

November 11th, 2022

November 11th, 2022