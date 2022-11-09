By: News 9

OKC Zoo Partnering With Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma To Support Local Pantries

-

A new partnership in the metro is working to help end hunger.

The Oklahoma City Zoo is partnering with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to support local food pantries.

The organizations are asking guests who visit the zoo to donate non-perishable goods.

Guests who donate will also get half-off their entry to the zoo.

The zoo will be accepting donations until Nov. 20.



