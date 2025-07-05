Sen. Lankford weighs in on 'One, Big Beautiful Bill."

An in-depth look at President Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' with OK Senator Lankford on today's Hot Seat—dissecting the impact of key legislative outcomes and the potential effects on Oklahoma communities.

By: Scott Mitchell, Victor Pozadas

With the recent signing of President Trump's landmark bill, Capitol Hill is still divided on the 'Big, Beautiful Bill." On this week's Hot Seat, we invite OK Senator Lankford to discuss the misconceptions and body of what could be a consequential bill.

Watch the full discussion above or follow along for key takeaways.

Congressional Work and Process

Long Debate Session: Senator Lankford described a marathon debate session, starting at 9:00 a.m. and ending at noon the next day, followed by travel delays and exhaustion. Capitol Routine: Senators do a significant amount of walking in the Capitol, often opting for comfortable shoes. Lankford alternates between walking and using the underground train for stress relief and reflection. Appropriations and Deadlines: The president’s insistence on a firm deadline was key to passing a massive 940-page bill on time. Congress, Lankford said he works best under deadline pressure.

Key Legislative Outcomes

Debt Ceiling: The debt limit was raised for two years, removing the risk of a government default and taking the issue off the table for upcoming budget negotiations. Border Security: The bill allocates about $100 billion for border enforcement, including wall construction, more agents, and surveillance technology, settling a long-standing funding dispute for the remainder of the Trump presidency. National Defense and Air Traffic Control: Significant investments are being made in defense modernization and air traffic control, with $12.5 billion directed to Oklahoma’s Mike Maroney Center. Tax Policy: The 2017 tax cuts were maintained, with no new cuts. A notable change allows non-itemizing taxpayers to deduct up to $1,000 ($2,000 for couples) in charitable donations, aiming to strengthen the nonprofit sector.

Social Program Reforms

SNAP (Food Stamps): The program will continue to grow with inflation, but states with high error rates in eligibility must improve or contribute more funding. The bill does not cut SNAP but seeks to reduce waste and ensure only eligible recipients benefit. Nutrition Rules: There is a push for more flexibility at the state level to set healthier food standards for SNAP, though this was not part of the reconciliation bill. Medicaid and Work Requirements: No cuts to Medicare or Social Security. For Medicaid, able-bodied adults without dependents will face new work requirements. States exploiting provider tax loopholes to shift Medicaid costs to the federal government will see gradual changes, with long transition periods to adjust. Rural Hospitals: A $50 billion fund is established to support rural hospitals over the next decade, ensuring they can manage administrative costs and adapt to changes without jeopardizing care for vulnerable populations.

Addressing Public Concerns and Misinformation

Social Media and Rumors: Lankford emphasized the dangers of misinformation on social media, urging the public to seek out factual news from multiple sources and not to believe every negative rumor about hospital closures or program cuts. Legislative Impact Timeline: Changes, especially those affecting hospitals and Medicaid, will be phased in over several years, giving states and communities time to adapt.

International Affairs

Iran Strike: Lankford discussed the recent U.S. strike on Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility, describing it as a decisive move that ended a conflict between Israel and Iran. He stressed the need for ongoing inspections and negotiations to prevent Iran from restarting its nuclear weapons program. Middle East Peace Prospects: The senator highlighted the potential for normalization between Israel and Arab states, contingent on resolving the Gaza conflict and removing Hamas from power. Regime Change in Iran: Lankford expressed hope for regime change in Iran, advocating for leadership that respects its people and regional peace. Russia-Ukraine War: Lankford described Putin’s determination to continue the war in Ukraine and rebuild the Russian empire. He identified China and India’s oil purchases as key to sustaining Russia’s war effort and called for international pressure to cut off this support. He also noted that Israeli strikes on Iranian drone factories have weakened Russia’s weapon supply.

