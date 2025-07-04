Native voices echo across Oklahoma, Moccasins Across America's healing journey

A group representing different Native American tribal nations is making a journey across the country. They are raising awareness of issues impacting their communities, both past and present.

By: Jennifer Pierce

The Moccasins Across America walkers made their way into Oklahoma on July 1st and will travel across the state visiting different tribal reservations speaking their message of healing.

Their journey started on the West Coast.

“In this movement tribal nations are gathering together,” said Melvin Battiest, Moccasins Across America Oklahoma coordinator.

To the Oklahoma plains and beyond. The Kiowa tribe welcomed Moccasins Across America onto their ceremonial grounds on Friday as a resting place until they move on to the next destination, offering up prayers along the way.

“Release the native sound so that we can reclaim our original stewardship of this land,” said Battiest. “We believe it was stolen from us from the beginning of this nation.”

Group leaders said their message is about healing, forgiveness and awareness.

“This is basically a journey of forgiveness of the various atrocities or needs of apology that includes the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous women, girls, people and relatives amongst tribes,” said Steve TravelingEagle, Moccasins Across America member.

Their goal is to be in the Nation’s capital in October to reach the country's leaders.

“Some of our leaders are unaware of our history,” said Terri Clah, Moccasins Across America founder. “We’re giving our government leaders a second chance to make the wrongs, right.”

A movement Terri Clah founded to impact one community at a time.

“Releasing healing prayers,” said Clah. “Spoken and honoring the nation as we enter every state.”

The group will be in Oklahoma City on Saturday and Tulsa later this month. After being in Oklahoma, the group will travel to Missouri.







