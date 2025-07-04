Yukon firefighters and police get dunked on the fourth for a good cause

Getting dunked in a large bucket of water is how some Yukon firefighters and police officers spent their Fourth of July morning.  

Friday, July 4th 2025, 5:45 pm

By: Stephanie Maniche


YUKON, Okla. -

These first responders came together for a good cause helping one of their own, Brandon Jeter, as he supports his son through a rare form of cancer.  

3-year-old Cole Jeter is battling JMML (Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia) cancer.  

It is a rare aggressive blood cancer that affects young children under the age of 4. 

Yukon fire Captain Josh Reason said the dunk tank fundraiser is their way of showing support for the Jeters.  

He said seeing the effects this has had on the Brandon and the family, affects all of them as a whole.  

“You think if it was your child, you know what would you want? you’d want the community, your brothers behind you to help you out as much as possible. we’re doing what we can to help out the Jeters,” said Reason.   

The proceeds will go toward helping the family as they travel back and forth between Oklahoma and Los Angeles where Cole is currently seeking treatment.  

The family has also set up a GoFundMe for Cole. 
