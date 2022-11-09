18-Year-Old Killed In SE OKC Drive-By Shooting

By: News 9

An 18-year-old woman was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in southeast Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

Oklahoma City Police said they were called to a residence at around 9:15 p.m. near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue.

Police said Princess Stevenson, 18, arrived at the home to pick up an individual that was inside the home.

An unknown vehicle pulled up to the residence and shot toward the home while Stevenson was holding her infant child, police said.

Stevenson was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said the child had a non-life threatening graze wound to the foot.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident.

The investigation is in the early stages, and police ask that anyone with information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.

This is a developing story.