Near $1 Billion OKCPS Bond Passes

Oklahoma City voters have made their voices heard and the OKCPS bond measure passed, clearing the 60% threshold required by state law.

The bond issue set aside $955 billion for new schools and large projects, which includes new high schools, middle schools and elementary schools.

The bond also stipulates that other existing schools will see renovations.

OKC Mayor David Holt was a major proponent of the measure, and he said having a good place for students to learn contributes greatly to their performance.

"This is a very bold investment in our schools, and you've got to do that," Holt said. "There are a lot of things that go into academic performance in our schools, but the first thing you got to make sure there is a facility where they can learn."

Holt said the average age of schools in the district is around 70 years old.

Paying for the bond means an increase in property taxes, so a home worth $100,000 comes out to about another $78 per year.