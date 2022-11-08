Rescue Rats: Researchers Testing New Animals For Disasters

By: News 9

Search and rescue teams have long used dogs and other types of technology to rescue people from disaster zones.

Now, some researchers are calling upon rats for the mission.

Researchers said rats are just as trainable as dogs, and are able to fit where they can't.

These rescue rats are equipped with backpacks that have cameras, two-way audio and location devices.

The rats also have a handle around their neck that they're trained to pull if they find a victim.