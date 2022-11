Collision Involving Semitruck Shuts Down I-35 In North OKC

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has responded to the scene of a wreck on southbound I-35 near Northeast 122nd Street at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

OHP said I-35 southbound from I-44 eastbound to the Turner Turnpike will be shut down after a collision involving a semi.

Emergency services are on scene and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is en route to assess damage to any turnpike property.