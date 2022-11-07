Clouds And Cool Weather Expected Along With Scattered Showers

Monday, November 7th 2022, 7:11 am
Cloudy and cool today with fog and a few showers expected.
Highs in the 60s and a few 70s.
Tonight dense fog is expected across most of central and western Oklahoma.
At times visibility from a quarter-mile possible.
Scattered showers develop Monday night and may end up with a few rumbles of thunder.
Tuesday morning, rain ends but skies stay cloudy, with highs near 70 degrees.
