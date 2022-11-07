Clouds And Cool Weather Expected Along With Scattered Showers

-

Cloudy and cool today with fog and a few showers expected.

Highs in the 60s and a few 70s.

Tonight dense fog is expected across most of central and western Oklahoma.

At times visibility from a quarter-mile possible.

Scattered showers develop Monday night and may end up with a few rumbles of thunder.

Tuesday morning, rain ends but skies stay cloudy, with highs near 70 degrees.