Clouds And Cool Weather Expected Along With Scattered Showers


Monday, November 7th 2022, 7:11 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Cloudy and cool today with fog and a few showers expected.

Temps and wind throughout Monday.

Highs in the 60s and a few 70s.

Temps across the state on Monday.

Tonight dense fog is expected across most of central and western Oklahoma.

Visibility levels across the state.

At times visibility from a quarter-mile possible.

Chances of rain and storms across the state.

Scattered showers develop Monday night and may end up with a few rumbles of thunder.

Chances of train and storms on Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, rain ends but skies stay cloudy, with highs near 70 degrees. 

Temps across the state on Election Day.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 7th, 2022

November 3rd, 2022

November 2nd, 2022

November 1st, 2022

Top Headlines

November 7th, 2022

November 7th, 2022

November 7th, 2022

November 7th, 2022