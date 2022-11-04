Good Samaritan Alerts Police To NW OKC Hit-And-Run Crash Victim Left In Road

-

A metro woman was left with a life-threatening head injury on Friday following a hit-and-run crash.

Oklahoma City police said the victim was identified as a 61-year-old woman but did not release her name.

The victim's belongings were left scattered in the road after the crash.

Police said the unsheltered woman was pushing a shopping cart at around 2:30 a.m. near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 10th when she was struck by a vehicle.

“It appears this person was walking in the roadway,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “An unknown vehicle struck that person before fleeing the scene.”

Police said a Good Samaritan stopped after seeing the body in the road.

“A passerby driving by saw that someone was lying there,” said Quirk. “Went to check their welfare.”

Police said the victim suffered head trauma and was unconscious when taken to a local hospital.

The driver left few clues for investigators to follow, unlike another crash near Southeast 44th and Eastern Avenue earlier in the week.

Police said the driver of a motorcycle hit and killed a woman and abandoned the bike at the scene.

Police said Jefferey Hill, 61, turned himself in two days later. Hill is in the Oklahoma County Detention Center for two felony crimes of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and causing a fatal crash without a driver’s license.

Investigators have now turned their attention to solving the latest hit-and-run crash. They were unsure if the victim would survive.

“We don’t have the vehicle involved,” said Quirk. “We don’t know exactly what occurred. Our investigators are still trying to figure that out.”

Witnesses to the crash or anyone who knows anything about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.