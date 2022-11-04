61-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC

Friday, November 4th 2022, 9:24 am
A 61-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.
Police said the incident happened near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 5th Street.
The victim appeared to be pushing a cart in the northbound lanes on North MacArthur Boulevard when she was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling in the same lane, police said.
A person that was passing by stopped to check on the victim, according to police.
The 61-year-old was transported by EMSA to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
Police said they have no suspect or vehicle information at this time.
This is a developing story.
