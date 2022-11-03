Governor Stitt Grants Another Execution Stay For Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip

By: News 9, News On 6

Governor Kevin Stitt granted a second execution stay Wednesday for a death row inmate convicted of first-degree murder.

Richard Glossip, who was convicted of ordering another man to kill Barry Van Treese back in 1997, will have a new execution date of February 16, 2023.

Don Knight, Glossip's lead attorney, said the reprieve was granted while the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals completes its review of a petition Glossip's legal team filed on his behalf.

The petition was filed in September after Glossip's legal team said they discovered new evidence that could cast doubt on Glossip's conviction. Lawyers said Justin Sneed, the man allegedly ordered by Glossip to kill Van Treese, "lied" in his testimony during Glossip's 1998 and 2004 trials.

According to Knight, Glossip's hearing with the state's pardon and parole board next week has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a yet-to-be-determined date in January 2023.