By: News 9

'I Mean I Can't Leave A Dog In There,' Passerby Saves Pet From Burning Trailer In OKC

A trailer near Southwest 25th Street and South Broadway Avenue caught fire shortly before a nearby citizen went in to rescue an animal in need.

Firefighters responded to the fire at around 4 a.m. Thursday morning, but were beat to the scene by Lorreine Sparkman, who was able to retrieve a dog who was trapped inside.

"I mean I can't leave a dog in there," Sparkman said. " She was scared."

Firefighters said nobody was inside at the time, and there is no word yet on what caused the flames.