Man Shot In Guthrie After Allegedly Pointing Rifle At Officers

-

A man was shot by police in Guthrie Tuesday after allegedly pointing a weapon at officers, police said.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near North Elm Street and East Warner Avenue.

Authorities said the man was airlifted to OU Health in critical condition. His condition later improved, according to Guthrie Sgt. Anthony Gibbs.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to News 9 that it is assisting Guthrie police in this shooting investigation.

Gibbs said before the shooting, an officer and a Logan County deputy were performing a welfare check in the neighborhood when they saw a man with a rifle push a woman into a home.

“They didn't know whether or not there was a hostage situation, at the time,” Gibbs said. “Shortly after that, the subject exited the house, pointed the weapon at officers and two officers ended up firing.”

Both the deputy and the officer fired their weapons, Gibbs said. It is unknown whether the man fired before being shot.

Gibbs said the man ran towards officers while pointing his rifle at them. The officers shouted commands to stop at the man, but they were ignored, Gibbs said.

The woman inside the home with the man was uninjured. Gibbs said both the man and woman live at the home where the shooting took place.

Guthrie police requested the OSBI take over the investigation because both GPD and the county sheriff’s office were involved.