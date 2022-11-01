Driver Crashes Car Into Home In SW Oklahoma City

By: News 9

Crews pulled a car from the living room of a home in southwest Oklahoma City early on Tuesday morning.

According to Oklahoma City Firefighters, a driver who lives in the home, crashed their car into a garage door before barreling through a wall of the garage and ending up in the living room of the home.

Crews say one person was sleeping inside the home off of Southwest 15th, between Czech Hall and Mustang Road, when the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tow trucks arrived on scene and were able to pull the vehicle from the home and crews say there was no structural damage.

Fire officials say the driver, who is now in police custody, may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Officials say the two are renters and were not hurt in the crash.





