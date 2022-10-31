OCPD Releases Body Cam Video Of Chase, Shootout

Monday, October 31st 2022, 6:17 pm
Oklahoma City police released video of a chase that turned into a shooting earlier this month.
The incident began on October 18 with a drive-by shooting on SE 43rd St.
Police say Dagan Oliver was able to evade them after the shooting. Shortly after, an officer spotted Oliver’s car a couple blocks away. The officer followed Oliver to an apartment complex.
"Another officer was able to locate that vehicle pulling into a parking spot there," explained OCPD Cpt. Valerie Littlejohn.
Body cam video shows Oliver fumbling with something as he hides behind a van. Then, he opens fire.
Oliver was able to escape police a second time and ran into one of the apartments at the complex.
Oliver fired multiple more rounds, according to police, before surrendering to a negotiator.
Oliver is facing multiple gun charges from the chase and standoff. Oliver also admitted to two armed robberies while in custody.
