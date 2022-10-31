OCPD Releases Body Cam Video Of Chase, Shootout

-

Oklahoma City police released video of a chase that turned into a shooting earlier this month.

The incident began on October 18 with a drive-by shooting on SE 43rd St.

Police say Dagan Oliver was able to evade them after the shooting. Shortly after, an officer spotted Oliver’s car a couple blocks away. The officer followed Oliver to an apartment complex.

"Another officer was able to locate that vehicle pulling into a parking spot there," explained OCPD Cpt. Valerie Littlejohn.

Body cam video shows Oliver fumbling with something as he hides behind a van. Then, he opens fire.

Oliver was able to escape police a second time and ran into one of the apartments at the complex.

Oliver fired multiple more rounds, according to police, before surrendering to a negotiator.

Oliver is facing multiple gun charges from the chase and standoff. Oliver also admitted to two armed robberies while in custody.



