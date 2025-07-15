2025 Emmy nominations announced

Nominations for the 77th annual Emmy Awards have been announced. Check out who is up for the chance to win big in 2025.

By: CBS News

"Severance," "The White Lotus," "The Studio" and "Hacks" are among the shows that earned top nominations for the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards as the 2025 nominees were announced Tuesday morning.

"Severance," an Apple TV+ show that wrapped its second season, earned 27 nominations overall, followed by 24 nominations for HBO Max's "The Penguin," and 23 nominations each for HBO Max's "The White Lotus" and Apple TV+'s "The Studio," which now joins "The Bear" for having the most nominations racked up by a comedy series in a single year.

Among the nominations this year is a first-ever for veteran movie star Harrison Ford, who earned his first Emmy nomination for his supporting role in the sitcom "Shrinking."

The rest of this year's nominations were announced by actors Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows") and Brenda Song ("Running Point"). Two categories were unveiled exclusively on "CBS Mornings" — the nominees for outstanding reality competition and for outstanding talk series.

Last year's Emmys were a coronation for FX, with the cable network's "Shōgun" and "The Bear" both earning wins in the double digits, though the latter missed out on the top award for comedies, which instead went to HBO's "Hacks." Netflix's biggest player was in the limited series categories, where "Baby Reindeer" won multiple trophies.

The 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 14, with comedian Nate Bargatze as host.

Here are the nominees in the Emmy Awards' top categories:

Outstanding drama series

"Andor" (Disney+) "The Diplomat" (Netflix) "The Last of Us" (HBO Max) "Paradise" (Hulu) "The Pitt" (HBO Max) "Severance" (Apple TV+) "Slow Horses" (Apple TV+) "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)

Outstanding comedy series

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC) "The Bear" (FX) "Hacks" (HBO Max) "Nobody Wants This" (Netflix) "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu) "Shrinking" (Apple TV+) "The Studio" (Apple TV+) "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

"Adolescence" (Netflix) "Black Mirror" (Netflix) "Dying for Sex" (FX) "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" (Netflix) "The Penguin" (HBO Max)

Outstanding television movie

"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" (Peacock) "The Gorge" (Apple TV+) "Mountainhead" (HBO Max) "Nonnas" (Netflix) "Rebel Ridge" (Netflix)

Outstanding reality competition program

"The Amazing Race" (CBS) "RuPaul's Drag Race" (MTV) "Survivor" (CBS) "Top Chef" (Bravo) "The Traitors" (Peacock)

Outstanding talk series

"The Daily Show" (Comedy Central) "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC) "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Outstanding scripted variety series

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO Max) "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Outstanding variety special (live)

"The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar" (Fox) "Beyoncé Bowl (Netflix) "The Oscars" (ABC) "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" (NBC) "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" (Peacock)

Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)

"Adam Sandler: Love You" (Netflix) "Ali Wong: Single Lady" (Netflix) "Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years" (Hulu) "Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor" (Netflix) "Sarah Silverman: Postmortem" (Netflix) "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze" (Netflix)

Outstanding game show

"Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC) "Jeopardy" (ABC) "The Price is Right" (CBS) "Wheel of Fortune" (ABC) "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (ABC)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Kathy Bates, "Matlock" Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters" Britt Lower, "Severance" Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us" Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise" Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses" Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us" Adam Scott, "Severance" Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, "The Residence" Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This" Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear" Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This" Seth Rogen, "The Studio" Jason Segel, "Shrinking" Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building" Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer" Meghann Fahy, "Sirens" Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror" Cristin Milloti, "The Penguin" Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Colin Farrell, "The Penguin" Stephen Graham, "Adolescence" Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent" Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief" Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, "Severance" Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus" Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt" Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise" Parker Posey, "The White Lotus" Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus" Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Zach Cherry, "Severance" Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus" Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus" James Marsden, "Paradise" Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus" Tramell Tillman, "Severance" John Turturro, "Severance"

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear" Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks" Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio" Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary" Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio" Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary" Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz. "The Studio" Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons" Harrison Ford, "Shrinking" Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere" Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear" Michael Urie, "Shrinking" Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Erin Doherty, "Adolescence" Ruth Negga, "Presumed Innocent" Deirdre O'Connell, "The Penguin" Chloë Sevigny, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" Jenny Slate, "Dying for Sex" Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent" Owen Cooper, "Adolescence" Rob Delaney, "Dying for Sex" Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent" Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Jane Alexander, "Severance" Gwendoline Christie, "Severance" Kaitlyn Dever, "The Last of Us" Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tale" Catherine O'Hara, "The Last of Us" Merritt Wever, "Severance"

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Boys" Scott Glenn, "The White Lotus" Shawn Hatosy, "The Pitt" Joe Pantoliano, "The Last of Us" Forest Whitaker, "Andor" Jeffrey Wright, "The Last of Us"

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Olivia Colman, "The Bear" Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear" Cynthia Erivo, "Poker Face" Robby Hoffman, "Hacks" Zoë Kravitz, "The Studio" Julianne Nicholson, "Hacks"

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Jon Bernthal, "The Bear" Bryan Cranston, "The Studio" Dave Franco, "The Studio" Ron Howard, "The Studio" Anthony Mackie, "The Studio" Martin Scorsese, "The Studio"

Outstanding directing for a drama series

"Andor," Janus Metz ("Who Are You?") "The Pitt," Amanda Marsalis ("6 P.M.") "The Pitt," John Wells ("7 A.M.") "Severance," Jessica Lee Gagné ("Chikhai Bardo") "Severance," Ben Stiller ("Gold Harbor) "Slow Horses," Adam Randall ("Hello Goodbye") "The White Lotus," Mike White ("Amor Fati")

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

"The Bear," Ayo Edebiri ("Napkins") "Hacks," Lucia Aniello ("A Slippery Slope") "Mid-Century Modern," James Burrows ("Here's To You, Mrs. Schneiderman") "The Rehearsal," Nathan Fielder ("Pilot's Code") "The Studio," Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg ("The Oner")

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie