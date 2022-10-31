Crews Respond To NW OKC Fire

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a fire near Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Grand Boulevard.

Officials said this fire started around 7:00 a.m. on Monday, and it appeared to be a trailer on fire behind a home.

The department said there were three people and four animals at the scene, and one person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation and cuts from breaking a window.

Authorities said that person had been able to escape the fire before going back in for a pet, which is how he suffered his injuries.

This is a developing story.