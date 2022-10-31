Crews Respond To NW OKC Fire

Monday, October 31st 2022, 7:24 am
The Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a fire near Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Grand Boulevard.
Officials said this fire started around 7:00 a.m. on Monday, and it appeared to be a trailer on fire behind a home.
The department said there were three people and four animals at the scene, and one person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation and cuts from breaking a window.
Authorities said that person had been able to escape the fire before going back in for a pet, which is how he suffered his injuries.
This is a developing story.
October 31st, 2022
November 1st, 2022
November 1st, 2022
November 1st, 2022
November 1st, 2022
November 1st, 2022
November 1st, 2022
November 1st, 2022