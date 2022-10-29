Middle School Student Found With Handgun At Mustang Public Schools

By: News 9

A middle school student was found to have a handgun on Friday, according to Mustang Public Schools.

In a letter to parents, MPS Superintendent Charles Bradley said that another student came forward at the end of the day to say that a student had a gun in his possession. The Mustang North Middle SchoolAdministrative Team began an investigation and found that the student did have a weapon, said Bradley. The school is working with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Department to continue the investigation. Bradley did not specify if disciplinary action has been taken at this point.

"It is important to note that during an active investigation, we balance the public right to know with not interfering with the police investigation. This is often a difficult path to navigate, but we vow to always try to do our best to inform you and avoid interference with any investigation," wrote Bradley.

He went on to praise the student who came forward and said that students play a large part in maintaining school safety.

Read the Full Letter Below

MPS Families,

Mustang Public Schools is committed to providing a safe learning environment for our students. As part of our Safe Schools Plan, we affirm this commitment by notifying parents of events that affect campus or community safety as we work in partnership to support the wellbeing of our students.

Today, as the bell rang to conclude the instructional day at Mustang North Middle School, Administrators were notified by a student that another student on campus had a possible weapon. After a quick investigation by the MNMS Administrative Team, they were able to intervene and determined that, in fact, a student was found to be in possession of a handgun. We are working with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Department to continue the investigation into the matter. It is important to note that during an active investigation, we balance the public right-to-know with not interfering with the police investigation. This is often a difficult path to navigate, but we vow to always try to do our best to inform you and avoid interference with any investigation.

Because of a strong partnership with students, MNMS Administrators were able to uncover, investigate and intervene in this situation. We recognize that students play a vital role in maintaining a safe school – they hear the rumors, see threatening behavior and understand the risks. Please take this opportunity to talk with your child about school safety and remind them that bringing a weapon of any kind on school property is illegal and a violation of the MPS student code of conduct. Also, if you have weapons or firearms of any kind in your home, this is a good opportunity to check and ensure that they are locked in a secure location. It is also very important to remind your children to report any unsafe behavior or situation to an adult … see something, say something! The Department of Homeland Security has some good information about this, available online at https://www.dhs.gov/see-something-say-something#.

I would like to congratulate the student for coming forward and sharing this information with Administrators. As we are teaching students responsibility and leadership, it is important that they be able to share their concerns with teachers and other adults. I would also like to commend the Administrative Team at Mustang North for their quick and thorough actions today.

Again, please know that the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students and staff. Thank you for entrusting us with educating your children; it is truly a privilege. As always, if you have any questions, please contact your school office or administrators.

Charles Bradley, Superintendent

Mustang Public Schools



