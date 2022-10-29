Oklahoma County Jail Inmate Dies Of Fentanyl Overdose

By: News 9

An Oklahoma County inmate died of a fentanyl overdose according to a report by the Chief Medical Examiner.

25-year-old Eddie Garcia was found unresponsive in his cell back in May. Police said he was taken into custody two months prior. The Medical examiner reports that the probable cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose. No other drugs were reported.

Garcia is the second Oklahoma County inmate confirmed to have died of fentanyl poisoning. 14 inmates have died at the County Jail in 2022.