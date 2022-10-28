By: Chris Yu

OKC Police Searching For Burglar Who Dropped Into Restaurant From Ceiling

-

Oklahoma City Police are looking for a burglar who dropped into a popular restaurant from the ceiling and stole electronics.

Surveillance cameras from Off The Hook Seafood & More captured the incident, which happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The video shows several panels from the restaurant's ceiling falling to the floor, before a pair of dangling legs appear.

The male burglar can be seen dropping from the ceiling and falling on his back once he lands, before getting back up and wandering around.

"He went through my AC unit, so he damaged that. I had to have somebody come back and put that back together," restaurant owner Loniesha Tempson said.

Another camera captured the burglar grabbing an electronic tablet off a counter.

Tempson said the burglar stole three tablets that were being used for DoorDash orders and music, before opening the front door and leaving the restaurant.

"I was thinking that he had to be either crazy or on some type of substance," Tempson said.

Although the damage to the ceiling and AC unit could have cost thousands to fix, Tempson said the community stepped in to help.

"They sent some people over and they did the work pretty cheap so - cause they know that this was the second time this has happened to me, so they were kind of looking out for me," Tempson said.

Tempson was referring to another burglary at her restaurant back in July, when someone smashed a window and stole the safe.

"He crawled through the restaurant on all fours," Tempson recalled.

As for the latest burglary, Oklahoma City Police are still looking for the thief, who may have left some evidence.

"He left fingerprints everywhere," Tempson said. "Yes, everything that he touched, he tried to wipe it off. But he missed a lot of things because I think he was a little discombobulated from the fall."

Anyone with information on this case can anonymously send tips to Crimestoppers at 405-235-7300 or click here.