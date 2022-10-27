Oklahoma City Woman Holds Down Burglar Until Police Arrive

-

Two men were arrested after a botched burglary attempt at a south Oklahoma City home.

The couple inside the home fought off the would be burglars and even kept one detained until police arrived.

The Burney’s were waiting for their daughter to come home when two men burst in. The Burneys say their door was unlocked at the time so she could get inside.

The two men were identified as Corey Windle and Jorge Garcia.

Oleta Burney said her and her husband saw the men and one of them immediately took off.

“The other guy didn't run right away so he started coming up with excuses on why they were there, they were checking on us, the door was wide open, which it wasn't,” said Burney. “I was racing him from the front door to the back door and like my husband said, he couldn't believe I was going to these lengths to keep him here.”

Burney says she grabbed the man and held him even as he struggled to get free.

“Then when he knew we were holding him he started biting me on the chest to get me to let go," said Burney.

She says he broke through 2 layers of clothes and her skin when he bit her, but she still didn't let go.

“I was trying to hit that spot on his neck that makes you pass out, I was desperate, anything to distract the guy.”

In the midst of doing that, Burney sprained her wrist.

“Finally, he did break loose from us and I thought, I'm gonna grab that backpack because maybe that will show who he is.”

Police arrived right when Windle was running out of the front door of the home. They were able to chase after him and arrest him, along with Garcia.

“The other one I guess wasn't smart enough to run away, so they got him too.”

Burney says her spring into action was all adrenaline.

“You just didn't think this old woman could move as fast as she could still. I'm hoping he'll tell his friends these people are crazy don't go there.”



