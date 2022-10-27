Southern Hills Elementary Spends Day Connecting With Music

-

Southern Hills Elementary students spent part of the day Thursday connected with music while loved ones stood in as their teacher.

“This is the first time I have seen parents and community members getting involved during the day,” Julianne Denton, the principal of Southern Hills Elementary, said.

As music improves moods, concentration and even the immune system, studying music and playing on any instrument, even a simple noisemaker, increases the level of intelligence and improves the general well-being of a person, according to a study out of London.

“She is learning just to be confident and express herself,” Stephanie Vanderburg, a parent at Southern Hills, said.

“It made me really teary eyed to see all of the parents and how the children were so happy,” Brianna Martinez, another parent at Southern Hills, said.