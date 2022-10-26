Edmond History Museum Hosting Stuffed Animal Sleepover

-

The Edmond History Museum is hosting an event for kids wanting their stuffed animal included in Halloween festivities.

On Thursday, the museum will be hosting a stuffed animal sleepover.

Participants are invited to the museum at 6:30 p.m. for craft and story time with their stuffed animals.

The fuzzy friends will then stay the night at the museum and explore behind-the-scenes areas.

Stuffed animals will be available for pick up the next day.

A Google photos album will be emailed to all participants to see the adventure their stuffed animals experience.

The Director of Education for the museum, Anna Studstill, said the kids always love it.

"I hear kids come in saying, 'Oh, they were in the kitchen!' or 'They were in the exhibit space!'," she said, "And we always do some photos where the stuffies look like they're getting into trouble, and that's always really popular."

The cost is $2 per stuffed animal.

For more information on how you can register your child's stuffed animals, click here.

People can also celebrate Halloween at the Edmond History Museum on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., and there will be crafts, games and candy.