Sassy Mama: Spider-licious Brownies
Wednesday, October 26th 2022, 5:03 pm
By:
News 9
Sassy Mama is cooking up something spooky, spider-licious brownies, during News 9 at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Ingredients:
- 1 box Ghirardelli brownie mix
- ¼ cup water
- ½ cup oil or melted butter
- 2 eggs
- ½ teaspoon instant expresso powder
Cream Cheese swirls:
- 1 (8 ounce) block cream cheese, room temperature
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 egg
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- Red/orange food coloring gel
- 1 container white frosting
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray a 9x13 pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a medium sized bowl mix together all the brownie ingredients till smooth.
- Pour 2/3 of the brownie batter into the pan and spread over the bottom.
- In a separate bowl, beat together the cream cheese, sugar, egg and vanilla till smooth.
- Pour ½ the cream cheese mixture into another bowl. Tint one bowl red and the other orange.
- Add dollops of the cream cheese mixture on top of the brownie batter in the pan.
- Then add spoonful’s of the remaining brownie batter on top of the colored cream cheese and then lightly swirl it all together using a toothpick.
- Bake for 35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out of the center clean.