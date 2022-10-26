Sassy Mama: Spider-licious Brownies


Wednesday, October 26th 2022, 5:03 pm

By: News 9


Sassy Mama is cooking up something spooky, spider-licious brownies, during News 9 at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Ingredients:

  1. 1 box Ghirardelli brownie mix
  2. ¼ cup water
  3. ½ cup oil or melted butter
  4. 2 eggs
  5. ½ teaspoon instant expresso powder

Cream Cheese swirls:

  1. 1 (8 ounce) block cream cheese, room temperature
  2. ¼ cup sugar
  3. 1 egg
  4. ½ teaspoon vanilla
  5. Red/orange food coloring gel
  6. 1 container white frosting

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Spray a 9x13 pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. In a medium sized bowl mix together all the brownie ingredients till smooth.
  4. Pour 2/3 of the brownie batter into the pan and spread over the bottom.
  5. In a separate bowl, beat together the cream cheese, sugar, egg and vanilla till smooth.
  6. Pour ½ the cream cheese mixture into another bowl. Tint one bowl red and the other orange.
  7. Add dollops of the cream cheese mixture on top of the brownie batter in the pan.
  8. Then add spoonful’s of the remaining brownie batter on top of the colored cream cheese and then lightly swirl it all together using a toothpick.
  9. Bake for 35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out of the center clean.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 26th, 2022

October 26th, 2022

October 24th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022