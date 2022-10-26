Sassy Mama: Spider-licious Brownies

By: News 9

Sassy Mama is cooking up something spooky, spider-licious brownies, during News 9 at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Ingredients:

1 box Ghirardelli brownie mix ¼ cup water ½ cup oil or melted butter 2 eggs ½ teaspoon instant expresso powder

Cream Cheese swirls:

1 (8 ounce) block cream cheese, room temperature ¼ cup sugar 1 egg ½ teaspoon vanilla Red/orange food coloring gel 1 container white frosting

Directions: