Suspect Arrested Following Attempted Robbery At SW OKC Auto Shop

By: News 9

-

A suspect has been arrested after they attempted to rob an auto shop earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Oct. 7 at around 9:41 p.m., the suspect, Jerry Milburn, made contact with an employee at O'Reilly's Auto Parts near South May Avenue and the West Interstate 240 Service Road.

Milburn asked the employee where the black gloves were located, then the suspect returned to the counter and walked through the open end with a knife in his hand, according to police.

Police said Milburn extended the knife to the employee and said, "Give me all your money."

The employee then picked up a box of brake pads and threw them at the employee, police said.

Milburn continued to ask for the money when the employee threw a pocket knife, according to police,

Officers said the employee ran to the back storage room as Milburn attempted to open the register.

The employee then grabbed a folding chair and hit Milburn over the head with it, according to police.

Milburn walked out of the shop and fled the scene, and the employee identified the suspect's vehicle to police.

Police said they were able to locate Milburn at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex after running the tag numbers on the vehicle.

Milburn was taken back to the auto shop by police, and the employee identified him as the attempted robbery suspect.

Milburn was taken into custody with injuries to his face, according to police.