Wind Advisory Issued For Several Oklahoma Counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning.

According to the NWS, the advisory is currently in effect for Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens counties until 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

According to the NWS, areas under the advisory can expect to see Northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

The NWS says that these strong winds can make driving difficult and advises drivers to use caution and be be alert to sudden gusts of wind.

