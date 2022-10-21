Stillwater Collision Leaves 2 Cyclists Injured

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision near North Jardot Road near East Airport Road in Stillwater where a driver struck two cyclists at around 7:17 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Charles Snyder by the OHP, was driving northbound on North Jardot Road when his vehicle struck two cyclists: Corie Smith, 43, and Jason Mallinger, 49.

Smith was transported to OU Medical Center while Mallinger was admitted to Stillwater Medical Center. While Mallinger was treated and released with minor injuries, Smith suffered more serious trauma, and it is unknown if Smith has been released as well.

However, both cyclists are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.