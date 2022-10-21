OCPD Officer Arrested In Grady Co., Accused Of Selling Drugs


Thursday, October 20th 2022, 10:11 pm

By: News 9


GRADY COUNTY, Okla. -

An Oklahoma City police officer was arrested on Thursday, accused of selling drugs.

Dean Yancy Walt Forbes was booked into the Grady County jail on multiple charges.

Sandra Joy Forbes, the officer's wife, was also booked into the jail at the same time.

OCPD has confirmed that Forbes is on administrative leave at this time.
