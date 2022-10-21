Man Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike Thursday Afternoon

By: News 9

One person is dead after a crash on the Turner Turnpike Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between North Post Road and North Anderson Road.

Kenny Huynh, 37, was taken to OU Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

According to the crash report, Huynh's car struck the back of a pickup truck. The truck rolled into a semi truck that left the scene.























