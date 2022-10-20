Virginia Couple Creates Pirate Ship Airbnb

Thursday, October 20th 2022, 12:54 pm
A Virginia couple is making everyone’s dream of spending the night on a pirate ship a reality.
The two bought "The Jolly Lodger" and turned it into an Airbnb for guests seeking an adventure.
The two-bedroom boat comes complete with a crew of skeletons, a full-kitchen and modern amenities like Wi-Fi and TV.
Kayaks are available to use as well as a covered-outdoor picnic area.
October 20th, 2022
October 21st, 2022
October 21st, 2022
October 21st, 2022
October 21st, 2022
October 21st, 2022
October 21st, 2022
October 21st, 2022