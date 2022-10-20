Virginia Couple Creates Pirate Ship Airbnb

By: News 9

A Virginia couple is making everyone’s dream of spending the night on a pirate ship a reality.

The two bought "The Jolly Lodger" and turned it into an Airbnb for guests seeking an adventure.

The two-bedroom boat comes complete with a crew of skeletons, a full-kitchen and modern amenities like Wi-Fi and TV.

Kayaks are available to use as well as a covered-outdoor picnic area.



