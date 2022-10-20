Virginia Couple Creates Pirate Ship Airbnb


Thursday, October 20th 2022, 12:54 pm

By: News 9


A Virginia couple is making everyone’s dream of spending the night on a pirate ship a reality.

The two bought "The Jolly Lodger" and turned it into an Airbnb for guests seeking an adventure.

The two-bedroom boat comes complete with a crew of skeletons, a full-kitchen and modern amenities like Wi-Fi and TV. 

Kayaks are available to use as well as a covered-outdoor picnic area.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 20th, 2022

October 21st, 2022

October 21st, 2022

October 21st, 2022

Top Headlines

October 21st, 2022

October 21st, 2022

October 21st, 2022

October 21st, 2022