Clinton Public School Teacher On Leave Following Racist Facebook Message

A teacher in Clinton finds herself at the center of controversy after a racially charged message was sent to a parent from her profile. The teacher alleges that her Facebook page was hacked.

Members of the community are outraged, they told News 9’s Feliz Romero they aren’t buying that her profile was hacked. Meanwhile, the school district is conducting their own investigation

“It angers me to no end because this is hatred. To have someone send a message, that horrific and disgusting to a parent is not acceptable and they have no business teaching our future,” said Angel Parent-Perez, a Clinton High School Alumna.

In a statement the Clinton Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Bridges said, “This is a personal matter being addressed by an individual member of our staff. The teacher has reported the fraudulent use of his/her name, photo, and identity to Facebook and the Clinton Police Department for investigation. The district is also conducting a thorough internal investigation.”

“I mean it’s just too hard to believe that it wasn’t her. There have been too many instances where teachers have behaved that way in our own public schools,” said Parent-Perez.

The district said the Clinton Police Department is also investigating the incident. We reached out to them and have not heard back.

“If you’re an educator and you have any dislike for another race you have no business teaching our children, period,” she said.

Concerned parents and community members News 9 spoke to aren’t sold on that the teacher was hacked.

“This isn’t the first this is an issue that needs to be addressed. I want to see the proof that she didn’t write this,” said Parent-Perez.

The superintendent said they are “committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for every student. Racism and intolerance are absolutely unacceptable.”

The superintendent also said the teacher has been placed on leave.

“She should be terminated…this is not acceptable,” said Parent-Perez.

News 9 also reached out to the teacher herself and have not heard back.



