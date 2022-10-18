By: News 9

OCPD Involved In Standoff With 'Armed' Suspect In SW OKC

Armed Suspect In Custody After Standoff With OCPD In SW OKC

-

The Oklahoma City Police Department has arrested a suspect near Southwest 44th Street and South Agnew Avenue after a pursuit and standoff.

Officers had attempted to pull over a vehicle after the driver had been involved in a drive-by shooting, according to the OCPD.

Oklahoma City Police said the driver of the vehicle then fled from police and began shooting at officers, who returned fire. So far no one has been injured.

The suspect was then located after they barricaded themselves inside of a home, according to OCPD

Police said they are asking residents to stay in their homes.

This is a developing story.