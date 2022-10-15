By: News On 6, News 9

2 Killed, 2 Others In Critical Condition After Stillwater Crash

-

Two people were killed and another two are in critical condition following a crash that happened Saturday morning in Stillwater.

Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m. near State Highway 51 and Country Club Road.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Highway 51 when they struck another vehicle head-on traveling in the outside westbound lane.

The passengers in both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Both of the drivers were transported to the hospital and are in critical condition, police said.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.