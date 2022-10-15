Teenager Charged With Murder Of 21-Year-Old Woman In Harrah

-

Oklahoma County prosecutors on Monday charged Curtis Ritter, 19, of Harrah with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jai Gilbert, 21.

Gilbert died at Ritter’s family home on Williams Drive in Harrah on September 19. Gilbert was in a dating relationship with Ritter at the time, according to Harrah police.

Related: 19-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Fist Fight Between Harrah Couple Turned Deadly

A probable affidavit prepared by Harrah police said Ritter “had blood on his feet and hands” when officers arrived at the home. Ritter was the one that called police to the home, according to Harrah Chief Marty Burns.

“There had been some type of altercation prior that evening,” Burns said, describing the inside of the home.

After officers detained Ritter, he allegedly admitted to putting Gilbert into a headlock. “Curtis stated that he must have held her too long and too hard because when he let go she expelled air from her lungs and was unresponsive,” according to the Harrah police affidavit.

Ritter then moved her body onto a bed and “went to the living room and went to sleep on the sofa,” according to the affidavit.

“I don't know Mr. Ritter's motive for what he did,” Burns said.

Police obtained a search warrant for four cell phones belonging to Ritter, Gilbert, and Ritter’s parents. None of the phones contained information pertinent to the investigation.

An attorney in the Oklahoma County Public Defender’s Office is representing Ritter in his criminal case. They did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Ritter was denied bond and is in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.



