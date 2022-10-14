Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire


Friday, October 14th 2022, 4:38 pm

By: News 9


LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. -

A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro.

The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street.

Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the Deer Creek, Oak Cliff, Guthrie, Coyle and Langston fire departments.

Due to the large response, firefighters said the fire is now contained.

This is a developing story.

