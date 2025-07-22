Federal lawsuit alleges Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District failed to protect student from sexual abuse from teacher

A victim of alleged sexual abuse is suing her former teacher, Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District, and Choctaw-Nicoma Park administrators.

By: Haley Hetrick

A victim of alleged sexual abuse is suing her former teacher, Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District, and Choctaw-Nicoma Park administrators, alleging the district did not intervene when her teacher was sexually abusing her.

The federal civil court case alleges that Samuel Melton, a choir teacher at Choctaw High School at the time, began sexually abusing his student, Avery Smith, when she was 16 years old.

Editor's Note: While News 9 typically does not name victims of sexual crimes, Avery Smith and her family have chosen to speak publicly. Given their decision to come forward, we are naming her in our reporting.

Smith is now 19, and recently decided to publicly name herself in multiple lawsuits detailing the alleged assaults she endured during her high school years.

The federal complaint details dozens of occasions where Melton engaged in sexual activity on school grounds, before and after school began, and even instances where Melton took Smith into separate classrooms during school hours.

The complaint states that multiple students and teachers brought concerns to Choctaw-Nicoma Park administration, but says the administration did not take proper action to reprimand Melton or end his behavior.

“Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools harbored and protected a known sexual predator. Despite multiple warnings, student reports of grooming, and even a formal reprimand, the district failed to act,” said Cameron Spradling, Smith’s attorney.

“Just two months after a reprimand for grooming, the predator struck—beginning a 14-month cycle of sexual abuse inside Choctaw High School that continued until the victim graduated. At no point during that period did the district take any meaningful action to intervene or stop the abuse. Choctaw ignored every warning—and did absolutely nothing,” said Spradling.

Timeline of events in Avery Smith’s case against her former teacher, Samuel Melton, according to the lawsuit:

Sunday, April 6, 2025: Avery Smith disclosed to her parents that she had been sexually exploited by her high school choir teacher, Sam Melton, while enrolled at Choctaw High School. Danny and Merissa Smith immediately reported the abuse to the Choctaw-Nicoma Park Police Department.

Monday, April 7, 2025: Police met with Avery and her parents at the Choctaw-Nicoma Park School Administration Building and initiated an investigation into Melton’s conduct.

Wednesday, April 9, 2025: Samuel Melton confessed to the abuse during a meeting with Superintendent David Reid and Assistant Superintendent Michael James. Melton resigned from his position that same day.

Monday, April 28, 2025: Samuel Melton was arrested and formally charged with multiple felony counts, including:

3 counts of Second-Degree Rape 4 counts of First-Degree Rape by Instrumentation 4 counts of Forcible Oral Sodomy 4 counts of Sexual Battery

April 28, 2025: Melton was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center following his arrest.

May 13, 2025: A tort claim and preservation demand were filed by Nix Patterson, LLP and Cameron Spradling, PLLC on behalf of Avery Smith, identified at that time pseudonymously as Jane Doe.

June 13, 2025: A federal civil rights complaint was filed naming Avery Smith as the Plaintiff, with her full consent and at her request to be publicly named. The complaint outlined a “lengthy and troubling history” of sexual misconduct by teachers within Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools.

July 3, 2025: Smith and her family submitted a formal written request to Attorney General Gentner Drummond, asking him to intervene in the criminal prosecution of Samuel Melton.

July 10, 2025: Attorney General Gentner Drummond met in person with Avery Smith and her family.

July 14, 2025: Avery Smith’s legal counsel filed a Special Entry of Appearance in the criminal case to assert her rights as a victim under Marsy’s Law.

July 17, 2025: Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office formally entered an appearance as Counsel for the State, thereby rendering the previously filed Special Entry of Appearance by Avery Smith’s legal counsel moot.

The suit also alleges a list of prior instances where Choctaw-Nicoma Park teachers were accused or convicted of sexual crimes against students.

“The Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District has a lengthy and troubling history of teachers engaging in sexual misconduct with students, which stems from the District’s callous and cavalier attitude toward investigating, reporting, and addressing allegations and evidence of sexual harassment and misconduct,” the lawsuit states.

Timeline of alleged inappropriate relationships between teachers and students at Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools, according to the lawsuit:

In 2005, a 31-year-old teacher at Choctaw High School groomed a 15-year-old male student and engaged in a full-blown sexual relationship with him on the high school campus. When the misconduct was discovered, the Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District allowed the teacher to resign without notifying the Oklahoma State Board of Education. Based on information and belief, this same teacher abused two other male students at Choctaw High School before the incident that ultimately led to her resignation. In 2013, a 24-year-old teacher and coach at Choctaw Middle School engaged in inappropriate relationships with two female students. The teacher pleaded guilty to two counts of Lewd or Indecent Proposals or Acts With A Child Under Sixteen in violation of 21 OKLA. STAT. § 1123. The victims were 14 and 15 years old. In 2014, a 33-year-old former social studies teacher at Choctaw Middle School was arrested and later pleaded guilty to two counts of Second Degree Rape for having sex with a 13-year-old female student he met at school. In 2015, a 43-year-old science teacher at Choctaw High School was charged with seven counts of Second Degree Rape for her part in an illicit sexual relationship with her then-17-year-old male student. Another teacher at Choctaw High School discovered the illicit relationship and reported it to Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District officials. The student admitted details of the affair to law enforcement and then-Choctaw High School Principal, Defendant David Reid. In January of 2016, a 24-year-old male teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Choctaw High School was arrested for engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student. The Oklahoma City Police Department posted news of the arrest on its official Facebook page, and a comment on the post stated that several 14- and 15-year-old female students had previously complained that the teacher made them feel uncomfortable. The former Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District teacher pleaded guilty to four counts of Rape in the Second Degree and one count of Causing the Participation of a Minor in Pornography. In June of 2016, a 26-year-old female teacher at Choctaw Elementary School was charged with two counts of indecent/lewd acts with a child for her inappropriate, sexual relationship with a male student, beginning when he was just 12 years old. Police said the teacher and the student sent naked photos, exchanged sexual text messages, and that the teacher touched the boy’s genitals. The teacher resigned from the Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District after her arrest. In November of 2021, a 45-year-old female teacher at Choctaw-Nicoma Park Middle School was arrested for engaging in an unlawful sexual relationship with a 14-year-old male student. According to the Nicoma Park Police Department, “[a]administration of the school had reported receiving multiple concerns from teachers and staff expressing concerning contact between (teacher) and a male juvenile.” However, it was the “victim’s parents (who) located text messages between (teacher) and the 14-year-old and notified the Nicoma Park Police Department.” The former Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District teacher pleaded guilty to one count of Using Technology to Engage in Communication for Sexual Interest with a Minor and one count of Lewd Acts with a Child Under Sixteen.

“Plaintiff Avery Smith is the latest victim of the School District’s deliberate indifference to this serious problem and, as revealed herein, presents perhaps the most egregious case to date,” the lawsuit says.

Family, School District, and Attorneys React as AG Drummond Takes Over Case

Avery Smith:

“I was honored that Attorney General Drummond met with me, took a personal interest, and put his A-team into immediate action.”

Danny and Merissa Smith, Avery’s Parents:

“We appreciate Attorney General Drummond for taking our concerns seriously and stepping in to fight for us. We are grateful he is advocating on behalf of our daughter to ensure that justice is served.”

Choctaw-Nicoma Park Superintendent David Reid:

“Given the litigation over this matter, it would be inappropriate for the District to comment on specifics at this time. However, please rest assured that Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools remains committed to cooperating with law enforcement and prosecuting officials as they pursue justice for the victim.”

Chris Box, Attorney for the Defendant (Melton):

Melton is remorseful and hopes the case can be resolved quickly. He is expected to plead guilty during his August 19th court appearance and is working toward a plea agreement with the Attorney General’s Office.

