By: News 9

At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC

At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.

Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene.

The victim was transported to OU Health, according to police.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.