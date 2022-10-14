Moore Crews Respond To Fire Near I-35

By: News 9

The Moore Fire Department is responding to a fire on Northwest 27th Street near I-35.

The department said the fire started in a distillery and spread to a neighboring business, but they are still trying to reach the occupants of the building.

Firefighters also said nobody was there at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

The scene is still under investigation as firefighters are putting out hot spots.

This is a developing story.



