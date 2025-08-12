A chapter closes: Jim Norick Arena roof comes down in dramatic implosion

A chapter in Oklahoma City’s history came to a close on Tuesday as the roof of the iconic Jim Norick Arena was brought down in a dramatic implosion.

By: Deanne Stein

The building, affectionately known as "The Big House," has stood for six decades, hosting thousands of events and creating memories for generations. A loud explosion echoed across the fairground as the roof collapsed, marking the end of an era. Among those watching was Lance Norick, grandson of the arena’s namesake, Jim Norick, who also served as mayor.

"It was cool. It was a lot louder than I thought it was gonna be," Lance said, moments after the implosion. "The building is old. It’s served its purpose for so many people for so many years."

That purpose was vast. Since opening in 1965, the Norick Arena has hosted everything from horse shows and rodeos to concerts, Disney on Ice, and high school sports championships.

"I’ve been here a long time, and the building has served us very well—but it outlived its usefulness," said State Fair spokesperson Scott Munz. "We’ll be building it back up out of the ground as the Gateway of Champions Promenade."

That new facility, designed by Travis Pawley of the architecture firm Populous, will serve as a connector between the OG&E Coliseum and the Super Barn.

"It will be a great facility," Pawley said.

The new building will include an exhibition hall and a show arena named the Norick Arena, to honor the original that stood here.

"The Norick had a storied and long life, it’s really important to all of us in Oklahoma City," Pawley said. “We just hope the new OG&E Coliseum can have that same kind of impact on the city."

Demolition of the remaining walls will continue over the next month, with construction of the new building expected to begin later this year.

Meanwhile, the OG&E Coliseum is now open and already hosting events at the State Fairgrounds.