OKC Public Schools Foundation Presents 2022 Wall Of Fame Honorees

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation was started in 1984 as a means of support for the school district.

“One thing that continues is that our public schools still need the help of our community,” said Mary Me’lon-Tully President and CEO of the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation.

The foundation works throughout the year providing everything from school supplies, books and coats for kids, to hosting events like the upcoming Wall of Fame Humanitarian Awards.

“To decide that it was important to recognize the amazing graduates that have come through our school district,” said Me’lon-Tully.

Since 1985 the district has recognized close to 100 graduates of Oklahoma City Public Schools.

“We just have so many people that have walked the halls of our school district who have gone on to do amazing things,” said Me’lon-Tully.

This year, four new names will be added to the Wall of Fame, Dr. Katheryn Jeffery a graduate of Douglass High School, Southeast High graduate Gerald McCoy, Gregory McPherson II of Capitol Hill, and Dr. Karl Hansen of Northwest Classen.

“The first thing I did actually is call my mom who is a public-school teacher,” said Dr. Karl Hansen with OU Health and Science Center.

Dr. Hansen’s accomplishments are recognized throughout the nation.

“I’m the chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and I practice as an infertility specialist,” said Dr. Hansen.

Gregory McPherson II will be recognized as the unsung hero honoree.

“We were just strictly after school programs, and now we’re directly in the schools working with the teachers,” said McPherson.

He currently works with 7,000 students every week and is overwhelmed by the honor.

“It really started hitting me, like wow. I started looking at the names that were in the honorees and the other people that were on the wall of fame, and it just changed my perspective,” said McPherson, with Poetry and Chill OKC Kids.

In addition to being recognized Greg will be the first honoree to perform live at the ceremony this Monday at 4:30 p.m. at The Skirvin Hilton, One Park Avenue, and there are still tickets available

For more information about the ceremony and for tickets visit www.okckids.com/wall-of-fame/



