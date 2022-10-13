By: News 9

EMSA Ambulance Collides With Vehicle In NW OKC

Authorities are responding to the scene of a crash involving an EMSA ambulance Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

The crash happened near North Western Avenue and West Hefner Road.

An EMSA ambulance collided with another vehicle, according to Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said no one has been transported to the hospital.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes on West Hefner Road have reopened.

This is a developing story.